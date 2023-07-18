Cuba Deputy Premier Meets Belarusian Foreign Minister





Havana, July 17 (ACN) Cuban deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas held talks, Monday in Havana, with Belarus’ Foreign Minister Serguei Aleinik, who is on a working visit to Cuba.



Cabrisas, who’s also Foreign Trade and Investment Minister, described his meeting with Aleinik as an excellent opportunity to hold constructive exchanges between the two governments and consider closer bilateral links in areas of common interest like food, services and in the entrepreneurial sector.



He also called to take advantage of all the cooperation accords previously signed by the two parties and address any factor hindering the achievement of the expected goals.



Meanwhile, the Belarusian government official said that his visit to Cuba affirms his country’s political will and intention to expand cooperation, economic and commercial links in the benefit of the two nations.



The Belarusian Foreign Minister also met on Monday with Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo, and with deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal. The two parties agreed on the excellent state of bilateral relations.



In April 2022, Belarus and Cuba marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.