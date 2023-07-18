Cuba and Belarus review state of bilateral ties





HAVANA, cUBA, Jul 17 (ACN) Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, Cuban deputy foreign minister, and Sergey Aléinik, Belarusian foreign minister, reviewed today the state of bilateral ties and expressed their willingness to continue boosting economic and trade links between the two countries.



The foreign ministry said on its website that Vidal Ferreiro reiterated her gratitude to Belarus for its longstanding support for the resolution presented by Cuba at the United Nations General Assembly, condemning the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



Aléinik thanked Cuba for its consistent and firm position in condemning the sanctions applied to Belarus.



During the meeting, both diplomats reaffirmed their interest in exploring new opportunities for mutually beneficial exchanges.



The parties reviewed different issues on the bilateral agenda and exchanged on the international and regional situation.



The visitor was accompanied by Valery Baranovsky, ambassador of Belarus to Cuba; Anatoly Glaz, head of the Directorate of Information and Digital Diplomacy of the General Directorate of Information and Analysis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dimitry Derevinsky, head of the Latin American Department of the General Directorate of Asia, Africa and Latin America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Alexey Zenkov, deputy head of the Directorate of Organization and Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, assistant to the Minister.



The Cuban side was represented by Gustavo Machin Gomez, Director General of Political Planning; Luis A. Amoros Nuñez, Director General a.i. of Bilateral Affairs; Ana Silvia Rodriguez Abascal, Director General a.i. of Multilateral Affairs and International Law; Iliana Fonseca Lorente, Director General a.i. of Press, Communication and Image; and Santiago Perez Benitez, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the Republic of Belarus.