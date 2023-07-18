Diaz-Canel participated in Caribbean-EU leaders' meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, participated today in Brussels, Belgium, in the Meeting of Leaders of the Caribbean and the European Union (EU), where he called for joint efforts to eradicate the huge inequality gap that separates the two regions.



The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba reported on Twitter that in the exchange prior to the 3rd Summit between the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the EU, he advocated for a more cooperative and supportive look towards the South, especially towards the Caribbean region.



The President affirmed that there is potential to expand and diversify joint projects in high priority areas.



In another message, the Cuban head of state stressed that the Caribbean and the EU can and should cooperate better, and expressed his country's willingness to contribute to make progress in this regard.



Diaz-Canel referred in another tweet to the meeting he held Monday with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, where they highlighted the importance given by both parties to the implementation of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement between Cuba and the EU (PDCA).



The Cuban President and Michel acknowledged the progress made in all areas of the implementation of the agreement and the willingness to continue promoting economic, trade and cooperation links between the Caribbean country and the EU.



Cuban delegation to the 3rd CELAC-EU Summit, which will conclude on Tuesday, also includes the foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez, and the vice minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, Ana Teresita Gonzalez.