Diaz-Canel to lead Cuban delegation at CELAC-EU Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) With the slogan "Renewing the bi-regional partnership to strengthen peace and sustainable development", the 3rd Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) - European Union (EU) Summit began today in Brussels, Belgium, where President Miguel Díaz-Canel is participating at the head of the Cuban delegation.



According to information from the Cuban Presidency on Twitter, the event, which will last until July 18, will be attended by representatives of the 33 countries of CELAC and the 27 countries of the EU.



Cuban authorities have reiterated the willingness to participate in the event in a constructive spirit, and willing to contribute as much as possible to strengthen, on the basis of equality and mutual respect, dialogue and cooperation.



The Cuban foreign ministry stresses on the same social network that the CELAC-EU mechanism is focused on promoting dialogue and cooperation between Latin America and the Caribbean and Europe.