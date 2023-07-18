Cuba reported record high temperatures in western municipality of the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) In the Güira de Melena weather station, Artemisa, a maximum temperature of 36.8 °C was reported Sunday afternoon, an absolute record maximum temperature at the station for July, for the province and for the year.



The Forecasting Center, INSMET, in an informative release published on its website, informed that this situation of persistent high temperatures is associated with the marked anticyclonic influence and the presence of a very dry and stable air mass coming from the Sahara, which generates little cloudiness and weak winds.



The meteorological conditions described above, according to the information, favor the strong solar radiation that directly affects the earth's surface, the little ventilation and the low occurrence of rain; a situation that has persisted during the last few days and that favors the marked rise in temperatures during the day.