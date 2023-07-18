Cuban Forecast Center issues warning of Tropical Cyclone





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) The Forecasting Center, INSMET, issued at 6:00 pm on Sunday the tropical cyclone warning No. 4 on the subtropical depression Don, which is weakening over the North Atlantic.



Subtropical Storm Don continued to weaken during the day and is now a subtropical depression.



It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and its central pressure has increased to 1010 hectoPascal.



At 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Don's central region was estimated at 39.3 degrees north latitude and 46.8 degrees west longitude, a position that places it about 1,900 kilometers west of the Azores Islands.



It is moving on a course due east with a translation speed of 15 kilometers per hour.



For the next 12 to 24 hours, it is expected that this subtropical organism will continue its weakening over the North Atlantic waters, and will keep moving eastward, to become a remnant low during the next 48 to 72 hours.



This system does not represent danger for Cuba and is only of interest for navigation.