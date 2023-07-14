Puerto Rican Juan Rius Rivera Solidarity Brigade is in Cuba





Holguin, July 13 (ACN) The 32 Juan Rius Rivera Solidarity Brigade arrived in Cuba on Thursday to meet a large program of activities, exchange with the people and condemn the over-60-year US economic, commercial, and financial blockade against the island nation.



A flight from the US city of Miami and with some 15 activists with the Puerto Rican brigade on board arrived at the Frank Pais international airport in the eastern city of Holguin. The brigadistas brought donations for heath centers and schools here and will later take a tour of different Cuban provinces like, Camaguey, Guantanamo and Santiago de Cuba.



The president of the Puerto Rican Solidarity-with-Cuba Movement, Milagros Rivera Perez, told the Cuban News Agency that her brigade arrives here in open defiance of the US travel ban on Cuba, and their mission is to spread Cuban reality against the current misinformation in the social media about the island.



Rivera recalled that July 25th marks 125 years of the US invasion of Puerto Rico, so they will reaffirm their nation’s links with Cuba and participate at central festivities in Santiago de Cuba city to mark Cuba’s National Rebellion Day July 26th.