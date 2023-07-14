Cuban Premier Regrets Fire Breakout at Local Shipyard





Havana, July 13 (ACN) Prime Minister Manuel Marrero regretted the breakout early on Thursday of a massive fire in at chemicals warehouse in the Manzanillo Gulf Shipyard, eastern Cuban province of Granma.



The blaze, which was extinguished on Thursday by 8:20 am Cuba local time, broke out after 5:00 am at the deposit of resins where there were over a hundred tanks of chemicals and other substances used in ship building.



Five firefighters were injured in action and taken to the local Celia Sanchez Manduley Hospital. “We are following the recovery of the firefighters who were injured in the fire,” said the Premier on his Twitter account.



According to medical reports, four of the firefighters suffered slight injures but one is in serious conditions—no danger of his life though—after suffering burns on his face, arms and legs.