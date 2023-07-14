Díaz-Canel asserts that Cuba will attend the EU-CELAC Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez asserted that his country will be in the Summit of the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), soon to be held in Brussels, Belgium.



“The voice of our peoples is our voice,” he wrote in his Twitter account in response to a message posted by MEP Manu Pineda denouncing that the EU Parliament is playing into the hands of the extreme right by approving an anti-Cuban resolution intended to hinder Cuba's participation in both the meeting of the two regional organizations and the Peoples' Summit, which will be held in parallel to the event.



“They will fail. We are waiting for you with open arms,” Pineda remarked.



The EP resolution passed Wednesday, condemning alleged human rights violations and abuse in Cuba, has met widespread international rejection.



The 3rd EU-CELAC Summit, scheduled to take place on July 17 and 18, will gather European, Latin American and Caribbean leaders bent on strengthening relations between the two regions.