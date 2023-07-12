Cuban President: US Nuclear Submarine in Cuban Territory is an Outrage





Havana, July 11 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President labeled an outrage the presence of a US nuclear-powered submarine at the naval base located in the US-occupied Cuban territory of Guantanamo.



On his Twitter account, the head of state said that the Caribbean island nation defends peace in its territory and in the region where it is located. https://shorturl.at/dhpt4



The Cuban Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday rejecting the presence of the nuclear submarine at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay from July 5 till July 8, which was described as a provocative escalation by Washington, whose political or strategic purposes are unknown.



The Foreign Ministry recalled that the United States has occupied a territory of 117 square kilometers for 121 years in the Cuban province of Guantanamo against the will of the Cuban people and as a colonial remnant of the illegitimate military occupation of our country that began in 1898.