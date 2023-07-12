Cuba to host 3rd edition of International Colloquium Patria





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) With the aim of promoting the exchange of ideas on digital communication and politics, the 3rd edition of the International Colloquium Patria will be held March 14-16, 2024, at the Pabexpo fairgrounds in Havana.



Ricardo Ronquillo Bello, president of the Association of Cuban Journalists, announced today from the national headquarters of that organization that as a result of the debates around the recently approved Law of Social Communication, concerns arose regarding the need to establish communicational regulations at national and international level.



He pointed out that among the main topics to be addressed are the technological advances that have taken place in the world in recent times, such as artificial intelligence and its use in the communications sector.



He also highlighted the workshops aimed at the creation of alternative structures for collective action and common goods in this field, algorithmic racism and successful experiences related to the dissemination of contents such as podcasts and videomapping.



Ronquillo Bello pointed out that the Colloquium Patria cannot be seen separately from the effort made by the Cuban government in the construction of a new model of public press for Socialism.



On her part, Mayra Arevich Marin, Cuban Minister of Communications, acknowledged that the event is held in support of the main transformations that have taken place in the country, and in a society that is moving towards digital transformation and incorporates the study of technological trends used at the international level.



Wilfredo Gonzalez Vidal, first deputy minister of communications; ambassadors from China, India, Iran, Venezuela, and officials from Russia, Belarus, Argentina and Vietnam were also present.



The 3rd edition of the International Colloquium Patria will be for the first time an event open to the public, with the participation of different sectors of the country and other nations of the world.