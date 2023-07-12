Cuban parliament convenes meeting with Caribbean Culture Commissions





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) The National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) summoned members of the Culture Commissions of the Caribbean Parliaments to the meeting The Role of Parliaments in the defense of popular cultures and traditions of our Caribbean nations, to be held in 2024.



As reported by the Parliament on its website, the event will be celebrated within the framework of the Caribbean Festival, in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, under the auspices of the Commissions of Education, Culture, Science, Technology and Environment, and International Relations.



The statement said that the meeting will call on the Culture Commissions of the Caribbean Parliaments to make legislative efforts to strengthen the legal framework of cultural activity and its institutions, as well as to guarantee support to this sector, in order to enhance its important role in our region.



The purpose of this event is to establish a permanent working relationship between the region's Culture Commissions to exchange information on the regulatory strategies applied in our countries and to help design a regional public policy to promote cultural activities within the framework of cultural diversity and richness.



The meeting will provide legislative support for the design of innovative proposals to improve the quality of the goods and services provided by our Caribbean States.