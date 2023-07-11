Havana to host scientific conference for women in the nuclear sector





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) The 4th Scientific Conference on Women in Nuclear Energy begins next Thursday in Havana, with the purpose of exchanging and debating experiences on the use of its technologies in Cuba and in the Latin American and Caribbean region.



Specialists from centers of the Agency for Nuclear Energy and Advanced Technologies (AENTA by its Spanish acronym) will make presentations at the meeting's sessions, its Organizing Committee reported exclusively to the Cuban News Agency.



It added that one of the studies to be presented is related to the new metrics to evaluate clinical image quality in Computed Tomography, by single photon emission and positron emission for the evaluation of patients with non-oncological diseases.



The program includes the national database of radionuclides in food, determination of their metallic contaminants with the use of mass spectrometry with isotopic dilution and the specialized web portal for education and training in radiological protection in Cuba.



Finally, women in the international nuclear information system, gender analysis in nuclear applications in Cuba, criteria to recognize an expert in science and technology for the nuclear sector, design of Radiological Protection workshop taking into account andragogical methods, considered the science that helps to organize the knowledge of adults.



The promoters of the event confirmed that they will also celebrate the 5th Anniversary of the Network of Cuban Women in Nuclear and that they foresee for the first time the delivery of the WiN Cuba Award in recognition of the scientific work of Cuban women in nuclear and radiological applications.



WiN Cuba was created in 2018 and its main purpose is to promote the general culture on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and its benefits for life, especially its public acceptance, especially among women and the new generations of young people who are starting in the sector.



The Cuban Women in Nuclear Network is the Cuban national chapter and a member of Women in Nuclear Global (WiN Global), an organization that supports and encourages women working in nuclear industries worldwide.



It is also part of the 12 countries that make up the WiN ARCAL chapter (Regional Cooperation Agreement for the Promotion of Nuclear Science and Technology in Latin America and the Caribbean).