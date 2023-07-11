Cuba and China Ratify Good Pace of Bilateral Relations





Havana, July 10 (ACN) Bilateral support and solidarity between Cuba and China keep strengthening, and bilateral relations gain vitality and dynamism in the benefit of both nations and the cause of Socialism, said Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez



The government official made his statement on Twitter and also shared a message by Hua Chunying, spokesperson of China’s Foreign Ministry, reading that for over 60 years now, Cuba-China relations have turned into an example of solidarity and cooperation between two socialist countries, expressing sincere mutual support.



Hua Chunying also wrote on the social media a message recalling Fidel Castro’s speech 63 years ago at Havana’s Revolution Square, in which he asked the people if they agreed to establish diplomatic relations with the new China. The answer was Yes!-- all hands raised.



Last July 8th, Hua Chunying co-chaired, along Bruno Rodriguez, the Cuba-China foreign ministries’ consultations in Havana. Both parties corroborated the excellent pace of bilateral relations and the high level of bilateral cooperation.