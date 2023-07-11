Cuban President: The US Blockade is Real and Criminal









Havana, July 10 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President recalled the criminal attitude of the US administration as it decided to prevent Cuba from purchasing medicinal oxygen during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



On his Twitter account, the head of state recalled the US government made such decision when the only medicinal oxygen plant in Cuba broke down when the pandemic was hitting Cuba.



That’s how real and criminal the blockade is, said the head of state as he shared a messaged posted by deputy foreign minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio who rejected allegations that the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba has been eased or withdrawn to aloe the island’s access to medications.



The export of medications to Cuba is still banned. Purchasing drugs requires politically-conditioned permits which are difficult to obtain, Fernandez de Cossio noted.



“No, it’s not true that the economic blockade has been eliminated or eased in the case of the mediacines…” he wrote.



The US blockade against Cuba is a commercial, economic and financial siege imposed since February 7, 1962 aimed at asphyxiating the Cuban people, raise discouragement and push a political change in the country.