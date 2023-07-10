Diaz-Canel: “Welcome to the Homeland, guys!”





HAVANA, Cuba, July 9 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez remarked that the Cuban athletes gave us days of pride and emotion in and beyond their competitions.



“Cuba pedaled with [cyclist] Arlenis, performed acrobatics with [diver] Anisley, shot with [shooters] Laina, Leuris and Jorge, jumped with [long-jumper] Parada, and ran with the girls of the relay team,” wrote the president in his official Twitter account.



“Congratulations to El Salvador, the great host that organized the regional event on such short notice,” he also posted. “Cuba proved that it is a land of champions whose victories are impetuous and resilient. It is time to recognize the 196 medalists and correct what went wrong with those who could have done better.



“Now, let's train hard, as Santiago de Chile 2023 is drawing near. Welcome to the Homeland, guys,” he stressed.