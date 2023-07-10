Cuba and China note excellent state of bilateral relations





Havana, Jul 9 (ACN) During a round of Inter-Chancellery Political Consultations held in Havana between Anayansi Rodriguez, Cuban deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, and Hua Chunying, assistant Foreign Affairs minister of China, both countries reasserted the excellent state of their relations and their will to promote the implementation of the agreements signed by their top leaders.



The parties agreed on the high level of agreement, coincidence and reciprocal support in international forums, “always in favor of multilateralism, the principles of International Law, and the role of the United Nations”.



Ms. Rodriguez highlighted China’s solidarity with Cuba in such difficult times and its permanent condemnation of both the U.S. blockade and the inclusion of Cuba in the list of states sponsors of terrorism.



On her end, Hua Chunying expressed her gratitude for Cuba’s unrestricted support to the principle of one China and its rejection of interference in internal affairs and wished the island success as venue of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of 77 plus China, to be held in September.