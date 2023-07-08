Cuban President Meets with Young I.T. Workers





Havana, July 7 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and Cuban President met on Friday with youths working in the sector of Information Technologies and telecommunications.



The encounter took place at Havana’s Science and Technology Park, located at the Information Technology University, according to the Presidency’s Twitter account, which shared pictures of the event. https://shorturl.at/iGRVX



The President praised the advancement of the Transfermovil Apk, -- https://shorturl.at/drDQ2 --created eight years ago to provide financial solutions, transactions, e-commerce, management of bank accounts and debit cards, payment of taxes and utility bills, among others.

The apk has over 4 million clients and has boosted electronic commerce, the President noted.





On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel described the meeting as excellent and stressed the young talent formed by the Cuban Revolution. “We talked about advancement and also about the problems we are to sort out...,” the president said.