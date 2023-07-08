Diaz-Canel attends Workshop on Agricultural Innovation in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, participated today in the conclusions of the 2nd Workshop on Agricultural Innovation, at the Cojimar Convention Center, in Havana, with the attendance of at least 180 specialists from all the provinces of the country.



Convened by the Directorate of Science, Technique, Innovation and Environment of the Ministry of Agriculture, the event, which has been in session since Thursday, aims to share the results of research and the best experiences to strengthen agricultural production chains, the Presidency reported on Twitter.



According to the information, the proposals discussed coincide in strengthening communication on agroecological techniques and insist on the need to self-manage the financing for scientific and innovative activity.



As part of the exchange, they insisted on simplifying structures, programs, laws and supporting the Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security Law.



The meeting closed a series of provincial workshops that discussed local development, livestock, urban, suburban and family agriculture, agroecology, agricultural extension and the system of science, technology and innovation in agriculture.