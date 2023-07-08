Cuba appreciates CARICOM's call against US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, thanked today the heads of government of the Caribbean Community ( CARICOM) for their call to lift the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



The call at the 45th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM to lift the unjust blockade is a sign of the constant support of the Caribbean countries for Cuba, and the universal clamor that it is better without a blockade, the Foreign Minister declared on Twitter.



The elimination of the unilateral U.S. policy against the Caribbean nation, as well as the sanctions imposed on Venezuela were aspects included in the official statement of the event, which was held in Trinidad and Tobago from July 3 to 5.



CARICOM was born on July 4, 1973 with the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas (in Trinidad and Tobago), and is made up of 15 member states and five associate states, under the principles of economic integration, foreign policy coordination, human and social development and security.



Relations between Cuba and this entity celebrated its 50th anniversary on December 8, 2022, in commemoration of the beginning of Havana's ties with Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and Barbados, the first independent states of the English-speaking Caribbean.