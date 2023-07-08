Cuban PM attends closing ceremony of Meeting of Heads of Medical Missions





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) With the presence of Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister, the closing ceremony of the 21st Meeting of Heads of Medical Missions Abroad was held today at the Main Unit for Medical Cooperation (UCCM by its Spanish acronym).



During the meeting, the collaborators exchanged with Jose Angel Portal Miranda, head of Public Health, about the experiences in the missions and the projections of the collaboration.



Since Monday at the UCCM, moments of reflection and analysis of the work carried out in 2022 and so far in 2023 have been developed.



The occasion was used to prepare the heads of missions, who received an update on the economic, political and social situation of the country, and the development and prospects of the national health system based on science and technological innovation.



Issues related to the health framework, the epidemiological situation, the priorities and objectives of the Ministry of Public Health and teaching were addressed.