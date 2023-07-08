Cuban VP assesses issues of social interest in western province





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, vice president of the Republic, evaluated issues related to water supply, food production and construction of social works in the municipality of Güines, in the province of Mayabeque.



As a deputy to the National Assembly of People's Power, Valdes Mesa toured on Thursday sites of social and economic interest in the territory, as reported on Twitter.



Diario Mayabeque reported that during his visit, he was interested in the recovery of services, medical coverage and investments to improve the quality of life of the people.



With the presidents of the productive forms of enterprises of the province, he exchanged on the growth of the buffalo mass, the plans for the delivery of milk, meat and the contribution of the entity to the community.



He was also interested in the alternatives implemented to face the problems that affect the inhabitants, related to the supply of drinking water and public transportation.



Valdes Mesa was accompanied by the member of the Provincial Party Bureau, Ismaris Diaz Cabrera, the governor Manuel Aguilar Lamas, and the highest authorities of the municipality of Güines.