Mexico and Santiago de Cuba Deepen Relations with New Cultural Accords





Santiago de Cuba, July 6 (ACN) Mexico and the eastern Santiago de Cuba city signed new accords in education and culture, which deepens bilateral cooperation relations.



A bilateral accord between Santiago’s Medical University and the Las Americas Academy, in the Mexican locality of Aguas Calientes will favor the training of health professionals, said Milagros Cuza, head of International Relations at the Cuban higher education center.



On behalf of the rector of the Mexican university, Professor Fabian Munoz described as very significant the accord signed between the two centers because it contributes to preserve and improve quality standards.



Another accord was reached between Santiago’s Casa del Caribe cultural institution and the Aguas Calientes City’s Municipal Culture Center to collaborate in research projects on arts, education and traditions.



The bilateral signing of accords took place during the 42 Caribbean Festival, dedicated to the Mexican Lfe and Death Celebrations.