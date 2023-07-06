Cuba Salutes Venezuela Independence Day







Havana, July 5 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez saluted on Wednesday Venezuela’s Day of Independence from Spanish Rule.



On the occasion of the 212 year of the historic event, Minister Rodriguez congratulated the people and government of Venezuela and stressed their determination to defend their free and sovereign homeland.



All seven Venezuelan provinces declared their Independence from Spain on July 5th, 1811 and they established a new nation free under no monarch and ruled by the equality of all individuals.



The event marked the beginning of the struggle for independence in other Latin American countries, a movement led by Venezuelan Simon Bolivar.



President Nicolas Maduro marked the occasion with a message addressed to the people stressing that their country is the cradle of Latin American independence.