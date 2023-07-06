Mexico and the city of Santiago de Cuba reassert bonds of friendship





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) With the handing over of the keys to the delegation of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) in the city of Santiago de Cuba, Mexico and the Hero City ratified their will to strengthen their historical and fraternal ties.



The ceremony was held in the context of the 42nd Caribbean Festival, dedicated this year to the Mexican celebration of life and death.



ICAP's regional delegate Juan Carlos Vaillant expressed his satisfaction at the opportunity to strengthen educational ties between Mexico and Cuba through theoretical events, while he considered it an honor to turn the institution into a space for popular celebrations.



On his end, Mexican cultural attaché Santiago Sanchez referred to Fiesta del Fuego as a special occasion to share views and social constructs around the phenomenon of death.



During the event, Mexico received a portrait of Benito Juárez made by the local artist Efraín Echevarría, who called his work—made up largely with coffee beans, given their role in the region’s cultural and economic life— a personal homage to Mexican history.