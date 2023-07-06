Meeting of Foundations for Climate starts today





Havana, Jul 5 (ACN) With the presence of environmentalists from several countries, the European Union and UN agencies, the 1st Meeting of Foundations and Organizations United for Climate begins today in Havana.



Rudy Montero Mata, president of the IRIS Foundation, will be the first to speak for Cuba, followed by specialists from Spain, the European Union, the UN Environment and Human Settlements programs, and the Cuban Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA), among others.



The list of participants also includes representatives from Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Costa Rica and Mexico, who will share their experiences and are expected to sign legal cooperation instruments are expected to be signed.



IRIS (acronym for the Spanish words Investigación, Resiliencia, Innovación y Sostenibilidad), CITMA’s youngest group and the first of its kind in Cuba, is designed to tackle the impact of climate change at home and in Latin America.



One of its main goals is to build its own capacities to be recognized as a National Accredited Entity by the Green Climate Fund and other sources of financial resources.