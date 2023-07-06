Cuba Stresses Bonds of Friendship with Iran and Guinea Bissau





Havana, July 4 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz held working meetings on Tuesday in Havana with Iran’s vice-president Ali Salajegheg and with Guinea Bissau’s Premier Nuno Gomez during a meeting of Environment Ministers with the Group of 77 plus China.



Cuba considers Iran its friend in the Middle East; both countries share closed relations, Marrero Cruz wrote on Twitter and went on to stress the solid political links between the two nations; he also reiterated Cuba’s interest in further expand economic, commercial and cooperation links in the areas of science, technology and the environment.



Ali Salajegheg stressed the potential of both nations and said that his country is ready to set up the first joint committee to follow up on the accords reached in the areas mentioned by the Cuban Premier.



Upon welcoming Nuno Gomez to Havana, the Cuban Premier stressed the five-decade-long bonds of solidarity and cooperation between Guinea Bissau and Cuba.



Meanwhile Gomes thanked Cuba for its support of Guinea Bissau in its fight for independence and he went on to stressed significant possibilities for bilateral cooperation.