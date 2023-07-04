Diaz-Canel recognizes excellence of the Cuban Army Academy





HAVANA,Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, today sent an acknowledgement to the professors, students and graduates of the General Máximo Gómez Academy of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), on its 60th anniversary.



The Cuban head of state highlighted the excellence of the main scientific and educational center of FAR, founded on July 3, 1963.



On the occasion, Army General Raul Castro Ruz sent a congratulatory letter highlighting the center's significant contribution to the military doctrine of the war of all the people and to the strengthening of the country's defense potential.



The letter, read Tuesday at a commemoration ceremony presided over by the first deputy minister of the FAR, Army Corps General Ramon Espinosa Martin, points out the role played by this center in higher military education in Cuba.



On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the founding of the FAR Academy, I congratulate you all for the results achieved, aware that you will know how to continue perfecting the work and advance towards higher goals, said the leader of the Cuban Revolution.



Raul Castró said that with his message he wanted to honor and thank the founders of the academy and those who have contributed to the defense of the Revolution from its ranks.