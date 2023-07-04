Cuban president congratulates CARICOM on its 50th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, congratulated today the member states of the Caribbean Community ( CARICOM) on the 50th anniversary of its founding.



On Twitter, the president sent a warm and fraternal hug on behalf of the Cuban people and government to the countries that are part of this integration mechanism.



Diaz-Canel described this organization as an example of integration and assured that it contributes to the preservation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.



On the same social media, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted the contributions of CARICOM in the path of solidarity and cooperation to forge ties between the countries of the region.



CARICOM was founded on July 4, 1973 by the Treaty of Chaguaramas (Trinidad and Tobago) and is made up of 15 member states and five associate states, mostly islands of the Caribbean Lesser Antilles, and other countries of the region.



The first Summit-Cuba was held in 2002, on the occasion of the celebration of 30 years of diplomatic ties between Havana and these Caribbean nations.



CARICOM promotes economic and trade union, foreign policy coordination, and cooperation in various areas of common interest.