Environmental meeting assesses environmental risks of climate change





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) The world is on edge of an environmental crisis of unsuspected dimensions that demand the immediate adoption of development policies that respect nature, said today in Havana, Maximiliano Puig, executive vice president of the National Council on Climate Change and Clean Development Mechanisms of the Dominican Republic.



In his opening speech at the 14th International Conference on Environment and Development, entitled Political, Economic and Social Challenges in the Climate and Environmental Agenda, the specialist argued that the climate issue transcends borders and requires a greater commitment from the States to comply with the agreements drawn up to mitigate these effects.



Puig referred to the degradation of natural environments which, in his opinion, in many cases is occurring at an accelerated rate that far exceeds the capacity of these ecosystems to recover from human impact.



He said that these problems are more visible in underdeveloped, low-income countries that face not only the threat of the mass extinction of their animal and plant species and the contamination of soil and water, but also the prospect of climate change as the main challenge to global health in the immediate future.



The Conference, with its nine congresses and associated activities, will be held in different venues in Havana until July 7.



Cuba is hosting this important meeting with the purpose of promoting sustainable, inclusive and resilient development objectives with science and innovation in terms of environmental preservation.









