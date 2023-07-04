Cuba marks Day of the Public Administration Worker





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) On behalf of the Cuban government, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero congratulated today the workers of the country's Public Administration, who celebrate their day as a tribute to the martyr of the sector Enrique Hart Davalos.



Marrero stated in his congratulatory message, on Twitter, that public officials have the commitment to work with dedication, sensitivity and humanism.



The National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) joined the congratulations, and in the same social media recognized the dedication and permanent contribution to the Homeland and the Revolution of those who work in the sector.



For its part, the Cuban Workers' Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym) highlighted the 94th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding revolutionary Enrique Hart Davalos (1929-1958), and said that the members of the National Union of Public Administration Workers (SNTAP by its Spanish acronym) pay tribute to him every July 4.



SNTAP is made up of some 265,000 members, from 52 basic bodies of the country's leadership, such as the people's power and banking systems, the Comptroller of the Republic, the political and mass organizations, the global bodies of the economy, a broad entrepreneurial system, and the associations of the Physically and Motor Handicapped (Aclifim by its Spanish acronym), the Blind (ANCI by its Spanish acronym) and the Deaf (Ansoc by its Spanish acronym).