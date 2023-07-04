Cuba hosts Youth Forum today as a preview of COCAL Congress





VARADERO, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) The Plaza America Convention Center, in this seaside resort city, will host today a forum of students from several countries, as a preview of the 39th Congress of the Federation of Organizing Entities of Congresses of Latin America (COCAL).



According to the organizers, this meeting will allow the exchange and professional training in the country in the MICE segment, taking into account that Cuba has competent personnel, hotel and extra-hotel infrastructure, as well as the technology and accessibility to meet the most demanding requirements of this market.



According to the program, Tuesday's session will also include the Annual Ordinary Assembly of the organization, to which Cuba has belonged since 1980 and has held the presidency on two occasions.



The 39th edition of the congress, which officially begins Wednesday, will be an opportunity to share experiences in the organization of events during the pandemic, with emphasis on online, semi face-to-face and mixed events.

According to the press conference announcing the meeting, leading personalities from the marketing world will gather in Varadero to discuss technology and innovation.