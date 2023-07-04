All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba to Attend Non-Aligned Ministerial Meeting

 

Havana, July 3 (ACN) Cuban first deputy foreign minister Gerardo Penalver Portal is heading the island’s delegation to the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement’s Coordination Bureau to take place July 5 and 6 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The forum aims at keeping up with the revitalization of the Movement of Non Aligned Countries as a political coordination platform and at favoring the exchange on major international issues, dialog and diplomacy and peaceful solutions to controversies.

Cuba, which is a founding member of the Non-Aligned and currently chairs the Group of 77 plus China, expects the Non-Aligned countries to again condemn the unjust and illegal US economic blockade.

The Cuban delegation is made up of ambassador to Azerbaijan Carlos Valdes; and other officials from the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

