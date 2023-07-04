International Environment Conference Opens in Havana





Havana, July 3 (ACN) The 14th International Conference on the Environment and Development opened Monday in Havana with the attendance of some 1200 Cuban delegates and over 200 guests from around the World.



The opening ceremony, held at Havana’s National Aquarium of Cuba, was also attended by Cuban Revolution Commander Guillermo Garcia, Minister for Science, Technology and the Environment Elba Rosa Perez Montoya and environment officials from other countries who represent the Group of 77 plus China.



Cuban Environment Minister Perez Montoya said that the conference aims at favoring debates on current problems facing life on planet Earth in terms of environment care and protection. She also referred to the imminent threat on island nations due to increasing sea levels and environmental pollution, in which human action has significant incidence.



Cuban Environment Agency president Maritza Garcia stressed the will of the Cuban government and state to enhance environmental protection, materialized in the national climate change program known as Task Life.



The Conference includes nine specialized forums on different environment-related issues taking place in several hotels in Havana, aiming at considering learning lessons and experiences from plans of actions to mitigate the effects of climate change.