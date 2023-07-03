Members of Bridges of Love project visit important social initiative in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 3 (ACN) It is an honor to be back in Quisicuaba and witness this loving work that takes place in one of the most humble neighborhoods of Havana, said Carlos Lazo, teacher, activist and creator of the Caravan Bridges of Love in the United States, today in Havana.



Lazo expressed his pride in bringing, on this occasion, US students, their parents, teachers from Chicago and members of the Miami movement against the blockade so that they can visualize the work of love and solidarity that they do here.



To come is to learn something so beautiful that is needed in the world and that in Quisicuaba is plentiful, although it is a humble place: which is love and doing for others," he affirmed.



In his words Lazo reaffirmed the importance of solidarity towards Cuba in a difficult context also caused by the hostile, cruel and inhuman blockade of the United States that punishes Cuban families.



We encourage friends of solidarity and Cuban emigrants to learn from this project," he continued.



In his welcome message, PhD. Enrique Aleman Gutierrez, president of the Quisicuaba Project, expressed his gratitude for the visit to this work that is largely inspired by what Bridges of Love does around the world.



He told the visitors about the 30 social programs that Quisicuaba is currently developing; and the supportive friends asked to carry out social work to be close to the most vulnerable people, the main objective of this project that distributes daily and free of charge to about 4 thousand inhabitants of the locality of the sites in the heart of Centro Habana.