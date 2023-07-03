Cuban and Spanish university authorities hold meeting in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 3 (ACN) Cooperation between Cuba and Spain in Higher Education is the focus of the exchange at the Meeting of rectors and university authorities of both nations, which began today in Havana.



According to information from the Cuban Ministry of Higher Education (MES by its Spanish acronym) on Twitter, during the meeting bilateral collaboration agreements will be signed, and the Ibero-American Collaborative Program for Doctoral Training in Artificial Intelligence will be presented.



The event is chaired by Cuba's Minister of Higher Education, Walter Baluja, and the president of the Ibero-American Graduate University Association and rector of the University of Seville, Miguel Angel Castro Arroyo.



In another message, the Cuban institution highlights that the participating rectors presented the portfolio of activities, courses, scholarships and possibilities of collaboration between institutions of both countries, with a long tradition of academic exchange.



Regarding the meeting, Reynaldo Velazquez, deputy minister of the MES, said on the same social media that boosting the internationalization of higher education is a priority for the sector in Cuba.