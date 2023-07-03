Díaz-Canel meets with ICAO Secretary-General





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 2 (ACN) On his Twitter account, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted the meeting he held with Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).



The Cuban leader reasserted in his message his country’s commitment to maintain high standards of aviation safety and willingness to keep strengthening cooperation ties with ICAO.



Established on December 7, 1944 by the Convention on International Civil Aviation, ICAO studies issues related to international civil aviation and promotes unique standards and regulations concerning world aeronautics.