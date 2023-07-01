Cuba ratifies its willingness to strengthen parliamentary ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) On the occasion of the International Day of Parliamentarism, the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament) ratified today the willingness to strengthen its friendly relations with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).



On Twitter, the Cuban Parliament stated that these ties should be strengthened through various initiatives, including cooperation between parliamentary committees.



This date has been celebrated every year since 2018, due to the creation, on June 30, 1889, of the IPU, the only organization that represents the legislative branch of governments on a global scale.



The United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution A/RES/72/278 of May 2018, recognizes the role and responsibility of national parliaments in terms of national plans and strategies, as well as ensuring greater transparency and accountability at both national and global levels.