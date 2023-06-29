Germany and Cuba Willing to Boost Bilateral Relations





Havana, June 28 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and outgoing German ambassador to Havana Heidrun Tempel ratified on Wednesday their governments’ willingness to further boost bilateral relations.



The Cuban government official thanked the German ambassador for her work in favor of bilateral relations during her mission in Cuba.



Cuba and Germany share mutual interest in strengthening political relations, cooperation and exchange in different areas of bilateral interest.



During an official visit here in 2015 by German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the two countries signed a joint statement on bilateral cooperation and a MOU between the ministries of Foreign Affairs on the establishment of a mechanism of political consultations.

