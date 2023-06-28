All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Fire in Havana kills seven



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) A fire that broke out early this morning in this city’s Centro Habana municipality, apparently caused by the explosion of two electric mopeds kept by the front door, claimed seven lives, namely a family of five adults and two children.

Joint forces of the Ministry of the Interior, the Police and the Fire Department acted at once to put out the fire, the specific causes of which are still under investigation.

Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, First Secretary of the Party in the province; Havana Governor Yanet Hernández; and Major General Ramón Pardo Guerra, Chief of Staff of the Civil Defense, were also present on the scene, along with other party and government leaders, medical personnel, and members of social and mass organizations.










