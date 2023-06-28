Díaz-Canel congratulates athletes on their results in regional Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated Cuban athletes for their performance in the Central American and Caribbean Games held in San Salvador.



The Head of State made particular reference to the flag bearer of the Cuban delegation to the Games, the judoka Idalys Ortiz, who won her third gold medal in these regional sports events, as well as to the swimmer Elisbet Gámez, who finished first in the 100 m freestyle competition, and the table tennis player Andy Pereira, who prevailed in the men's singles tournament.



“A big hand to our judokas, shooters, gymnasts, weightlifters, and all those boys and girls who make us so happy in San Salvador 2023,” Díaz-Canel wrote in his message.



Up to Tuesday, Cuba had notched up 19 gold, 16 silver, and 22 bronze medals in the Games and ranked third on the medal table by countries behind Colombia and Mexico.