Cuban Foreign Minister demands closure of Guantanamo Naval Base





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla demanded the closure of the U.S. Naval Base in Guantánamo.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban official shared an article published Monday on the UN website and wondered how much more evidence is required for the U.S. government to close the detention and torture center illegally maintained on Cuban soil.



The text published on the UN site details that Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, special rapporteur on the protection of human rights while countering terrorism, visited the U.S. naval base in Guantánamo, where “every detainee lives with unrelenting, ongoing harms following from systematic practices of rendition, torture, and arbitrary detention.



Ms. Ní Aoláin denounced structural healthcare deficiencies, inadequate access to family, and arbitrary detention characterized by sustained fair trial violations, which have cumulative, compounding effects on detainees’ dignity and fundamental rights.



“Closure of the facility remains a priority,” she concluded.