China Red Cross Grants Cuba 100 Thousand Dollars





Havana, June 27 (ACN) Cuban deputy Foreign Trade and Investment minister Debora Rivas and Chinese ambassador to Havana Ma Hui signed the documents making official a 100 thousand-dollar donation to assist the Cuban families affected under the recent intense rains which hit the center and eastern sections of the island.



The donation was made by the Chinese Red Cross to its counterpart in Cuba to contribute to the recovery stage after the passage of the natural phenomena.



The Cuban official thanked the supportive gesture and recalled previous assistance by China, both with funds and medical resources, to help the island face the COVID-19 pandemic.



Meanwhile, ambassador Ma Hui described as worthy of praise the fight and unity of the Cuban people in facing the emergency situation with a fast deployment of authorities to assist the affected persons.



The diplomat also referred to the Cuba-China joined implementation of several projects to improve local infrastructure and empower bilateral cooperation. He also reiterated his government’s willingness to keep working on the implementation of the accords reached at the highest level.

The ceremony was attended by Red Cross authorities, members of the diplomatic corps and directives from the Cuban Foreign Trade Ministry.