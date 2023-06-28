Plenary session of National Association of Cuban Writers and Artists kicks off in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) The plenary session of the National Council of the Association of Cuban Writers and Artists (UNEAC by its Spanish acronym) began today, in Havana, with the presentation of the results of the debates in commissions held on June 26.



On Twitter, the organization reported on the participation in the session of Ines Maria Chapman, Cuban deputy prime minister; Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba; Alpidio Alonso Grau, minister of culture, and intellectuals and artists of the country.



Tuesday's analyses will focus on the discussion of the report "Culture as a transforming energy in the face of the global colonizing wave", which highlights the contribution of writers and artists to the Program to Confront Cultural Colonization Seeding Ideas, Sowing Consciousness.



Divided into five associations (visual artists, film, radio, television and musicians), UNEAC members have been discussing the organization's main issues since Monday.