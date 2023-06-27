In Cuba there is no impunity for crime, police authorities affirm





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) Authorities of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and the patrol brigade of the National Revolutionary Police (PNR) assured on Monday that in Cuba there is no impunity for crime and the security forces are working to maintain citizen security as a conquest of the Revolution.



Speaking on the television program Hacemos Cuba, representatives of the Ministry of the Interior ( MININT) stressed that contrary to the opinion matrixes that people try to establish through social media, violent acts constitute a small part of the crimes registered in the country.



On the topic, the MININT website reported today under the headline "There is no impunity, the combat against crime is permanent", that especially the facts in which firearms are used, due to their nature, are given greater attention.



The body reproduced the declarations of Colonel Raul Cano Lopez, second chief of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation, who last night explained that in cases of deaths, the clarification levels are 98 %.



He recalled that as pointed out in an editorial published recently in Granma newspaper, violent acts constitute only 8.5 % of the total crimes registered so far in 2023, and 60 % of the perpetrators were arrested and charged.



According to Cano Lopez, the crimes in which there are fatalities and which are not solved continue to be investigated on a permanent basis, because they are not subject to statute of limitations.



At the same time, Colonel Hugo Morales Karell, Chief of the Patrols Brigade, denied the veracity of news spread in social networks to spread panic, and emphasized the importance of the denunciations, because if the citizens do not make them, it limits the action to uncover criminal chains.



He emphasized that MININT bodies are in line to avoid the occurrence of criminal acts, and have all the means and resources for the investigation.