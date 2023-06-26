Voices for Cuba resound in front of the White House





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 25 (ACN) The voices of members of more than a hundred organizations and social movements were heard loud and clear in front of the White House as they demanded changes to the U.S. Cuba policy.



“We are here to tell Joe Biden to take Cuba off the list of State sponsors of terrorism and to lift the blockade,” one of the speakers said.



Take Cuba off the list of state sponsors of terror is precisely the name of the campaign that triggered a new wave of support for Island.



“There is tremendous spirit in this place, the march took place,” activist Carlos Lazo, coordinator of the Bridges of Love movement, stressed in statements to the press.



On her end, Elena Freyre, president of the Alianza Martiana Coalition, said that President Biden must fulfill his promises. “We will not stop until he does and ends the 243 sanctions imposed by [Donald] Trump,” she pointed out. “They didn't tell me: Biden said without hesitation that if he was elected president those sanctions would go away and he would immediately roll back Trump's Cuba policy and return to the Obama era.”



More than 30 U.S. cities and other countries also witnessed expressions of Cuba solidarity.





