Diaz-Canel holds meeting with solidarity friends and Cubans living in Paris







HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met today in Paris, with solidarity friends of his country, Cuban nationals residing in the European nation, and personalities of politics, culture and the arts.



As reported on Twitter by the Presidency, the meeting took place at the Cuban Embassy to Paris, at the end of the visit of a delegation from the island to that city to participate in the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron.



One of those attending the exchange was the Cuban poet, National Prize for Literature (2001), Nancy Morejon, a recent victim of the cultural war against the Revolution, and who is in France invited as godmother of the first Cuban Film Festival in the town of Vitry-sur-Seine, which runs until tomorrow June 24.



Diaz-Canel arrived in Paris on Wednesday, and on Thursday he spoke at the Summit for a New World Financial Pact, in his capacity as President of the Group of 77 plus China, a status that Cuba holds until 2023.



In his speech, the Cuban leader said that the most harmful consequences of the current international economic and financial order, deeply unjust, antidemocratic, speculative and exclusionary, weigh most heavily on developing nations.



The visit of the Cuban delegation to France closes a tour through Europe, which began on Monday, June 19, and which included exchanges at the highest level in Italy, the Vatican City and Serbia.