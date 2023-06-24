Cuban government analyzes housing recovery caused by weather events





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) The continued dissatisfaction of the people with the limited progress in the recovery of the housing fund after weather conditions was the subject of analysis of the monthly meeting with the country's governors, led by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero.



According to the Presidency's website, the meeting, which took place on Thursday at the Palace of the Revolution, assessed the damage to housing in Pinar del Rio (westernmost Cuban province), after the passage of Hurricane Ian, where 70 % of the cases are still without solution; and in Camagüey, Las Tunas, Granma, Holguin and Santiago de Cuba(all in eastern Cuba), after the heavy rains of two weeks ago.



The Head of Government insisted on outlining a different strategy to accelerate recovery, which is not keeping pace with the population's demands, and on the role that local governments and, above all, municipalities should play in an issue that requires sensitivity and perseverance.

Marrero also insisted that there must be control of the resources, and that those who divert materials in the affected provinces must be rigorously applied the established laws.



He emphasized that, in view of the limitations faced by the country, the main source of obtaining resources for recovery is the local production of construction materials, in which the potential of each place, the typology and the corresponding construction technology must be taken into account.



We have to outline, from the socialist state enterprise, a differentiated policy and check it with great exigency to know what progress has been made in the production of this type of local material, as an autochthonous way, Cuban PM concluded.