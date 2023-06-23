US Deports 36 Irregular Migrants to Cuba





Havana, June 22 (ACN) Some 36 irregular migrants were flown back to Cuba on Charter flight from the United States on Thursday.



A news release by the Cuban Interior Ministry reads that 13 of all migrants, who were taken to Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport, had left the island illegally by sea, the rest traveled legally abroad and later took on irregular journeys towards US territory.



A total of 3 thousand 989 Cubans have been returned from countries of this region in 87 operations this year.



Cuban authorities have reiterated their commitment to a regular, safe and orderly migration and warned about the danger and risks for life posed by illegal departures by sea.