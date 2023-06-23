Representatives of UN Agencies visit western Cuba





PINAR DEL RÍO, Cuba, Jun 22 (ACN) Officials representing five agencies of the United Nations System (UNS) are visiting the province of Pinar del Río today, along with executives of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, to learn about onsite measures to deal with hurricanes and manage local development programs.



The officials represent the programs for human settlements (UN-Habitat), development (UNDP) and food assistance (WFP), as well as UNESCO and the Population Fund (UNFPA).



Group leader and UNS resident coordinator Francisco Pichón said that the UN agencies launched an Action Plan following Hurricane Ian to provide relief to five basic concerns (housing and early recovery, food security, water, sanitation and hygiene, and health, education and logistics) and, to this end, US$14.7 million were mobilized, of which US$7.8 million came from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).



In addition to the impact of the pandemic and the world economic crisis, the year 2022 was challenging at global and national level. In the case of Cuba, throw in reinforced external sanctions, the ongoing economic transformations, and the effects of three disasters, including Hurricane Ian in this province.



“Not only was the country's ability to cope with such adversities put to the test, but also that of the UNS to keep promoting sustainable development and the 2030 Agenda in Cuba,” Pichón remarked.